In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Martin Marietta Materials ( MLM ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.0%. Year to date, Martin Marietta Materials registers a 38.2% gain.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Gartner ( IT
), trading down 15.4%. Gartner is showing a gain of 13.0% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Under Armour ( UA
), trading down 15.1%, and Incyte Corporation ( INCY
), trading up 4.2% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: IT, MLM