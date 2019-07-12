In early trading on Friday, shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( JBHT ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has lost about 2.6% of its value.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Illumina ( ILMN
), trading down 16.1%. Illumina is showing a gain of 1.8% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Eli Lilly ( LLY
), trading down 3.0%, and FedEx Corp ( FDX
), trading up 3.1% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ILMN, JBHT