In early trading on Tuesday, shares of TransDigm Group ( TDG ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 15.7%. Year to date, TransDigm Group registers a 57.0% gain.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is International Flavors & Fragrances ( IFF
), trading down 10.2%. International Flavors & Fragrances is lower by about 5.3% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Mosaic ( MOS
), trading down 8.0%, and KLA Corp ( KLAC
), trading up 10.0% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: IFF, TDG