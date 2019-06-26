S&P 500 Movers: GIS, MU

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Micron Technology ( MU ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.3%. Year to date, Micron Technology registers a 15.7% gain.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is General Mills ( GIS
), trading down 9.1%. General Mills is showing a gain of 25.4% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Rollins ( ROL
), trading down 6.1%, and Western Digital Corp ( WDC
), trading up 8.6% on the day.
