In early trading on Tuesday, shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( JBHT ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.0%. Year to date, J.B. Hunt Transport Services registers a 8.5% gain.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is First Republic Bank ( FRC
), trading down 4.2%. First Republic Bank is showing a gain of 8.8% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Carmax ( KMX
), trading down 3.9%, and The Charles Schwab
Corporation ( SCHW
), trading up 3.6% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FRC, JBHT