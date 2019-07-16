Quantcast

S&P 500 Movers: FRC, JBHT

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( JBHT ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.0%. Year to date, J.B. Hunt Transport Services registers a 8.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is First Republic Bank ( FRC ), trading down 4.2%. First Republic Bank is showing a gain of 8.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Carmax ( KMX ), trading down 3.9%, and The Charles Schwab Corporation ( SCHW ), trading up 3.6% on the day.

