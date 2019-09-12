Quantcast

S&P 500 Movers: DXC, LKQ

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In early trading on Thursday, shares of LKQ Corp ( LKQ ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.9%. Year to date, LKQ Corp registers a 32.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is DXC Technology ( DXC ), trading down 13.7%. DXC Technology is lower by about 40.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Helmerich & Payne ( HP ), trading down 5.2%, and Varian Medical Systems ( VAR ), trading up 5.7% on the day.

This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: LKQ , DXC , HP , VAR


