In early trading on Thursday, shares of LKQ Corp ( LKQ ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.9%. Year to date, LKQ Corp registers a 32.3% gain.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is DXC Technology ( DXC
), trading down 13.7%. DXC Technology is lower by about 40.8% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Helmerich & Payne ( HP
), trading down 5.2%, and Varian Medical Systems ( VAR
), trading up 5.7% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: DXC, LKQ