In early trading on Wednesday, shares of FleetCor Technologies ( FLT ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.5%. Year to date, FleetCor Technologies registers a 53.0% gain.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Walt Disney ( DIS
), trading down 5.8%. Walt Disney is showing a gain of 21.8% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Invesco ( IVZ
), trading down 5.5%, and CVS Health Corporation ( CVS
), trading up 4.7% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: DIS, FLT