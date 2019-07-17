In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Cintas Corporation ( CTAS ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.8%. Year to date, Cintas Corporation registers a 55.0% gain.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is CSX Corp ( CSX
), trading down 8.3%. CSX Corp is showing a gain of 17.4% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Textron ( TXT
), trading down 5.6%, and Abbott Laboratories ( ABT
), trading up 3.9% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CSX, CTAS