In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance ( WBA ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.7%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 19.7% of its value.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Conagra Brands ( CAG
), trading down 8.8%. Conagra Brands is showing a gain of 23.5% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Ross Stores ( ROST
), trading down 3.1%, and Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD
), trading up 3.3% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CAG, WBA