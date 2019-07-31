In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Akamai Technologies ( AKAM ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.0%. Year to date, Akamai Technologies registers a 47.2% gain.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD
), trading down 8.6%. Advanced Micro Devices is showing a gain of 67.7% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Molson Coors Brewing ( TAP
), trading down 7.2%, and Electronic Arts ( EA
), trading up 6.6% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: AMD, AKAM