In early trading on Friday, shares of NVIDIA Corp ( NVDA ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.8%. Year to date, NVIDIA Corp registers a 19.0% gain.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Alliance Data Systems Corp. ( ADS
), trading down 5.3%. Alliance Data Systems Corp. is lower by about 3.8% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Applied Materials ( AMAT
), trading down 3.8%, and General Electric ( GE
), trading up 6.1% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ADS, NVDA