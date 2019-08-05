Shutterstock photo
S&P 500 futures fall after U.S. Treasury calls China currency manipulator
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - S&P 500 futures dropped1.2% late on Monday after the U.S. Treasury Department labeledChina as a currency manipulator.
The U.S. government has determined that China ismanipulating its yuan currency, and will engage with theInternational Monetary Fund to eliminate unfair competition fromBeijing, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in astatement. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2511N6 (Reporting by Noel Randewich, editing by G Crosse) ((noel.randewich@tr.com; +1-415- 677-2542; Reuters Messaging:noel.randewich.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter@randewich))
This article appears in:
Stocks