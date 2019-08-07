Quantcast

S&P 500 ends slightly higher after rebounding with bond yields

By Reuters

Reuters

S&P 500 ends slightly higher after rebounding with bond yields


NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 recovered from steep early losses to end slightly higher on Wednesday as investors snapped up oversold shares and bond yields rebounded from significant lows that raised fears about a recession.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.45 points, or 0.09%, to 26,007.07, the S&P 500 gained 2.25 points, or 0.08%, to 2,884.02, and the Nasdaq Composite added 29.56 points, or 0.38%, to 7,862.83.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

S&P 500 ends slightly higher after rebounding with bond yields


NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 recovered from steep early losses to end slightly higher on Wednesday as investors snapped up oversold shares and bond yields rebounded from significant lows that raised fears about a recession.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.45 points, or 0.09%, to 26,007.07, the S&P 500 gained 2.25 points, or 0.08%, to 2,884.02, and the Nasdaq Composite added 29.56 points, or 0.38%, to 7,862.83.





This article appears in: World Markets , US Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar