S&P 500 closes flat as earnings season starts



July 15 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 index ended little changed in a choppy session on Monday after Citigroup Inc kicked off the second-quarter earnings season with a mixed report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26.59 points, or 0.1%, to 27,358.62, the S&P 500 gained 0.51 point, or 0.02%, to 3,014.28 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.04 points, or 0.17%, to 8,258.19.

