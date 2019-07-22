Reuters

S&P 500 climbs toward record high, earnings in focus



By Noel Randewich

July 22 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 climbed toward a record high on Monday, supported by expectations of lower interest rates, while investors awaited quarterly earnings from marquee companies Facebook, Alphabet and Amazon later this week.

Facebook Inc rallied 2.0% ahead of its report due out after the bell on Wednesday, while Amazon.com Inc and Google-parent Alphabet Inc were each up more than 0.7% ahead of their reports on Thursday.

"How is that going to affect my other tech holdings and the market overall? That is more worrying than my actual investment in Alphabet," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The technology index jumped1.2%, the most among the S&P sectors, while the Philadelphia chip index surged almost 2%. Apple added 2.3% to $207.22 after Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $247 from $231.

Shares of Boeing Co fell 1.0% and pressured the blue-chip Dow index after ratings agency Fitch revised its outlook on the planemaker to "negative" from "stable," while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was lifted by chipmakers.

The European Central Bank meets on Thursday and money markets are pricing in a more than 50% chance of a 10-basis-point cut in interest rates. Federal Reserve officials are set to meet just days later, and are widely expected to lower rates by at least 25 basis points.

Hopes of an interest rate cut have helped Wall Street's main indexes hit record levels this month, recovering from a slump in May caused by a sudden escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions.

About 30% of S&P 500 companies are set to report second-quarter results this week, with overall profits now estimated to rise about 1%, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Chip stocks gained on news that White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow will host a meeting with executives of semiconductor and software companies on Monday to discuss a U.S. ban on sales to China'sHuawei Technologies .

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.07% to end at 27,172.04 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.28% to 2,985.02. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.71% to 8,204.14.

Second-quarter earnings have been mixed so far, with major banks raising concerns about profit growth in a low-interest-rate environment. Microsoft Corp and International Business Machines , on the other hand, have reported better-than-expected earnings.

Halliburton Co surged 9.1%, the most among S&P 500 companies, after the oilfield services provider's second-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.06-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.17-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted eight new 52-week highs and five new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 47 new highs and 118 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 5.1 billion shares, compared to the 6.4 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

