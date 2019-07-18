Southwest removes Boeing 737 MAX from schedule until Nov. 2, freezes pilot hiring

Reuters





By Tracy Rucinski

July 18 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co joined U.S. rivals on Thursday in cancelling more flights until early November due to the continued grounding of Boeing Co's 737 MAX, which has also prompted the low-cost carrier to freeze new pilot hiring.

Dallas-based Southwest said on Thursday it would schedule without the 737 MAX until Nov. 2, a decision that proactively removes about 180 daily flights from its schedule, more than the 150 daily flights it was removing through early October.

Deliveries also are on hold, meaning the pain for airlines like Southwest that were depending on receiving new jets this year is worsening. Southwest was expecting to take delivery of 37 MAX 8 and seven MAX 7 aircraft this year.

The delays have forced the airline to defer two new-hire pilot classes and two captain upgrade classes for existing pilots until it has more clarity over the MAX's return to service and delivery timelines, Southwest said in an e-mailed statement.

American Airlines Group Inc and United Airlines Holding also have removed the 737 MAX from their flying schedules until early November.

