Southwest (LUV) to Offer Hawaii Additional Flights in 2020

Southwest Airlines Co . LUV has announced an expansion plan into the Hawaiian Islands beginning next January.



The carrier will initiate daily nonstop service between Sacramento and Honolulu. Additionally, it will introduce flights connecting Oakland and San Jose with Lihue and Kona. The Sacramento-Honolulu, Oakland-Kona and San Jose- Lihue flights are set to be launched on Jan 19 while the Oakland-Lihue and San Jose-Kona flights will commence operations on Jan 21.



Simultaneously, the airline will start interisland fights connecting Honolulu with Hilo and Lihue. These flights will be operated four times daily. Also, the airline will begin a once-daily service between Kahului and Kona. These services will begin operations on Jan 19. Introductory fares as low as $29 are currently available for sale through Aug 22 for passengers travelling on Tuesdays and Wednesdays between Jan 21and Mar 4, 2020.



Following the launch of these services, Southwest will have 34 departures a day on the interisland routes. The carrier initiated its Hawaiian service on Mar 17 this year with flights connecting Oakland and Honolulu. Ever since, the carrier has expanded significantly with a dozen flights daily between Hawaii and the mainland as well as 16 daily interisland departures, courtesy of growing demand for the Hawaiian service.

Southwest Airlines Co. Price

Southwest Airlines Co. price | Southwest Airlines Co. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks



Southwest carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the same space are Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. VLRS , Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. GOL , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .



Shares of Controladora Vuela, Copa and Gol Linhas have rallied more than 61%, 28% and 31%, respectively, so far this year.



Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.



See their latest picks free >>