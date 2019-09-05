Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (SGB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 06, 2019

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation ( SGB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SGB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that SGB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20, the dividend yield is 2.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SGB was $20, representing a -16.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.04 and a 4.55% increase over the 52 week low of $19.13.

SGB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). SGB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.9.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SGB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.