Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. ( SWX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.545 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SWX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.81% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $88.38, the dividend yield is 2.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SWX was $88.38, representing a -3.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $91.93 and a 21.6% increase over the 52 week low of $72.68.

SWX is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( PBR ). SWX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.79. Zacks Investment Research reports SWX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.63%, compared to an industry average of -1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SWX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SWX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SWX as a top-10 holding:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETFnd ( JKL )

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF ( IWN )

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF ( VTWV )

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF ( VTWO )

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust ( FLQS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLQS with an decrease of -1.5% over the last 100 days. JKL has the highest percent weighting of SWX at 0.81%.