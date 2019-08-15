Quantcast

Southwest Airlines expands daily service to Hawaii

By Reuters

Reuters

CORRECTED-Southwest Airlines expands daily service to Hawaii


Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. budget-friendly carrier Southwest Airlines Co will add another daily flight to Hawaii from January 2020, the company said on Thursday, as it counts on leisure travel from the West Coast to boost its growth.

Southwest started flying to Hawaii from California in March, just days after a fatal crash involving Boeing Co's 737 MAX jet led to the global grounding of the plane, which the company was planning to use for its Hawaii routes.

The new flights, between Sacramento, California, and Honolulu, will intensify competition with Hawaiian Airlines .





This article appears in: Stocks , Technology
Referenced Symbols: HA ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar