Southwest Airlines Company (LUV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019

Southwest Airlines Company ( LUV ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 11, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LUV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $49.79, the dividend yield is 1.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LUV was $49.79, representing a -22.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.02 and a 12.44% increase over the 52 week low of $44.28.

LUV is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as FedEx Corporation ( FDX ) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. ( DAL ). LUV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.32. Zacks Investment Research reports LUV's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.15%, compared to an industry average of 8.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LUV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LUV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LUV as a top-10 holding:

U.S. Global Jets ETF ( JETS )

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF ( ONEO ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ONEO with an increase of 1.3% over the last 100 days. JETS has the highest percent weighting of LUV at 12.15%.