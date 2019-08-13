Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. ( SMBC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SMBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.38% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $32.87, the dividend yield is 1.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SMBC was $32.87, representing a -17.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $40 and a 9.86% increase over the 52 week low of $29.92.

SMBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. ( NYCB ) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. ( BHLB ). SMBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.14.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SMBC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.