Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019

Southern Copper Corporation ( SCCO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 22, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SCCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that SCCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.26, the dividend yield is 4.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCCO was $32.26, representing a -31.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.19 and a 11.2% increase over the 52 week low of $29.01.

SCCO is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited ( BHP ) and Rio Tinto Plc ( RIO ). SCCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.88. Zacks Investment Research reports SCCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 14.5%, compared to an industry average of 19.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SCCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SCCO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SCCO as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares MSCI Peru ETF ( EPU ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EPU with an decrease of -12.98% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SCCO at 10.57%.