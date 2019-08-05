Southern Copper Corp Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/7/19, Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.40, payable on 8/22/19. As a percentage of SCCO's recent stock price of $32.22, this dividend works out to approximately 1.24%, so look for shares of Southern Copper Corp to trade 1.24% lower - all else being equal - when SCCO shares open for trading on 8/7/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SCCO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.97% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCCO's low point in its 52 week range is $29.01 per share, with $47.19 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $32.08.

In Monday trading, Southern Copper Corp shares are currently down about 2.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »