Southern Copper Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SCCO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.03, changing hands as low as $35.62 per share. Southern Copper Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SCCO's low point in its 52 week range is $29.01 per share, with $49.0346 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $35.77.
