Southern Company's 5.00% Class A Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 9/13/19, Southern Company's 5.00% Class A Preferred Stock (Symbol: ALP.PRQ) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 10/1/19. As a percentage of ALP.PRQ's recent share price of $26.61, this dividend works out to approximately 1.17%, so look for shares of ALP.PRQ to trade 1.17% lower - all else being equal - when ALP.PRQ shares open for trading on 9/13/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 4.65%, which compares to an average yield of 5.85% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of ALP.PRQ shares, versus SO:
Below is a dividend history chart for ALP.PRQ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Southern Company's 5.00% Class A Preferred Stock:
In Wednesday trading, Southern Company's 5.00% Class A Preferred Stock (Symbol: ALP.PRQ) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SO) are up about 0.7%.
