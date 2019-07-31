Southern Company (SO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings, Revenues Miss

Power supplier Southern Company SO reported second-quarter 2019 earnings per share (excluding certain one-time items) of 80 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents and in line with the year-ago profit. The robust performance stemmed from positive effects of rates and pricing changes, favorable weather conditions, as well as lower costs and expenses.

The Atlanta-based utility's quarterly revenue - at $5.1 billion - came 9.4% lower than the second-quarter 2018 sales and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.2 billion. The miss was primarily on account of loss of revenue from the divestment of its Gulf Power subsidiary and other assets.

Overall Sales Breakup

Southern Company's wholesale power sales decreased 7.6%. This came on top of the steep fall in retail electricity demand amid strategic sale of certain assets.

Consequently, there was a downward movement in overall electricity sales and usage. In fact, total electricity sales during the second quarter were down 7.3% from the same period last year.

Southern Company's total retail sales decreased 7.2%, with residential and commercial sales going down by 9.2% and 7.4%, respectively. Moreover, industrial sales declined 5.2%.

Expenses Summary

The power supplier's operations and maintenance cost decreased 13.6% to $1.3 billion, while the utility's total operating expense for the period - at $3.8 billion - was down 32.5% from the prior-year level.

