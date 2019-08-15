Southern Company (SO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019

Southern Company ( SO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 06, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $57.06, the dividend yield is 4.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SO was $57.06, representing a -2.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.68 and a 34.26% increase over the 52 week low of $42.50.

SO is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) and Dominion Energy, Inc. ( D ). SO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.28. Zacks Investment Research reports SO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -1.47%, compared to an industry average of 3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SO as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities ( XLU )

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF ( IDU )

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF ( FUTY )

Vanguard Utilities ETF ( VPU )

John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF ( JHMU ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLU with an increase of 3.08% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SO at 7.21%.