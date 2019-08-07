South State Corporation (SSB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

South State Corporation ( SSB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SSB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $75.72, the dividend yield is 2.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SSB was $75.72, representing a -11.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.50 and a 33.9% increase over the 52 week low of $56.55.

SSB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). SSB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.05. Zacks Investment Research reports SSB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -1.52%, compared to an industry average of 6.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SSB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.