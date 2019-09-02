South Korea's 2nd-qtr GDP growth downgraded on weaker exports

Reuters





SEOUL, Sept 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's economy turned out to have expanded less than estimated during the second quarter as exports were revised down in the face of the prolonged U.S.-China trade disputes, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Asia's fourth-largest economy grew by a seasonally adjusted 1.0% in the April-June period from the previous quarter, lower than a 1.1% gain estimated earlier, the Bank of Korea's revised gross domestic product data showed.

Exports during the quarter grew by a revised 2.0% in sequential terms, instead of a 2.3% increase reported earlier.