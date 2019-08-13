South Korean won, Taiwan dollar lead gains

Reuters
Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0142 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|
Latest bid
|
Previous day
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
106.330
|
106.73
|
+0.38
|
Sing dlr
|
1.385
|
1.3831
|
-0.10
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.276
|
31.506
|
+0.74
|
Korean won
|
1210.900
|
1222.2
|
+0.93
|
Baht
|
30.820
|
30.86
|
+0.13
|
Peso
|
52.200
|
52.01
|
-0.36
|
Rupiah
|
14230.000
|
14315
|
+0.60
|
Rupee
|
71.400
|
71.40
|
0.00
|
Ringgit
|
4.185
|
4.196
|
+0.26
|
Yuan
|
7.023
|
7.0558
|
+0.46
|
|
|
|
|
Change so far in 2019
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
Latest bid
|
End 2018
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
106.330
|
109.56
|
+3.04
|
Sing dlr
|
1.385
|
1.3627
|
-1.57
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.276
|
30.733
|
-1.74
|
Korean won
|
1210.900
|
1115.70
|
-7.86
|
Baht
|
30.820
|
32.55
|
+5.61
|
Peso
|
52.200
|
52.47
|
+0.52
|
Rupiah
|
14230.000
|
14375
|
+1.02
|
Rupee
|
71.400
|
69.77
|
-2.28
|
Ringgit
|
4.185
|
4.1300
|
-1.31
|
Yuan
|
7.023
|
6.8730
|
-2.14