Quantcast

South Korean won, Philippine peso gain

By Reuters

Reuters


July 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0154 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.470

108.66

+0.18

Sing dlr

1.369

1.3696

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

31.076

31.090

+0.05

Korean won

1181.600

1184.8

+0.27

Peso

50.960

51.09

+0.26

Rupiah

14005.000

13999

-0.04

Rupee

68.898

68.90

0.00

Ringgit

4.118

4.118

+0.00

Yuan

6.882

6.8800

-0.03

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.470

109.56

+1.00

Sing dlr

1.369

1.3627

-0.47

Taiwan dlr

31.076

30.733

-1.10

Korean won

1181.600

1115.70

-5.58

Baht

30.880

32.55

+5.41

Peso

50.960

52.47

+2.96

Rupiah

14005.000

14375

+2.64

Rupee

68.898

69.77

+1.27

Ringgit

4.118

4.1300

+0.29

Yuan

6.882

6.8730

-0.13





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar