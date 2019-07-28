South Korean won, Philippine peso gain

Reuters
July 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0154 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
Latest bid
|
Previous day
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
108.470
|
108.66
|
+0.18
|
Sing dlr
|
1.369
|
1.3696
|
+0.04
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.076
|
31.090
|
+0.05
|
Korean won
|
1181.600
|
1184.8
|
+0.27
|
Peso
|
50.960
|
51.09
|
+0.26
|
Rupiah
|
14005.000
|
13999
|
-0.04
|
Rupee
|
68.898
|
68.90
|
0.00
|
Ringgit
|
4.118
|
4.118
|
+0.00
|
Yuan
|
6.882
|
6.8800
|
-0.03
|
|
|
|
|
Change so far in 2019
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
Latest bid
|
End 2018
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
108.470
|
109.56
|
+1.00
|
Sing dlr
|
1.369
|
1.3627
|
-0.47
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.076
|
30.733
|
-1.10
|
Korean won
|
1181.600
|
1115.70
|
-5.58
|
Baht
|
30.880
|
32.55
|
+5.41
|
Peso
|
50.960
|
52.47
|
+2.96
|
Rupiah
|
14005.000
|
14375
|
+2.64
|
Rupee
|
68.898
|
69.77
|
+1.27
|
Ringgit
|
4.118
|
4.1300
|
+0.29
|
Yuan
|
6.882
|
6.8730
|
-0.13