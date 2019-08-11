Quantcast

South Korean won, Indonesian rupiah decline

By Reuters

Aug 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0152 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

105.500

105.66

+0.15

Sing dlr

1.387

1.3854

-0.09

Taiwan dlr

31.370

31.363

-0.02

Korean won

1216.100

1210.5

-0.46

Rupiah

14220.000

14185

-0.25

Yuan

7.063

7.0615

-0.03

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.500

109.56

+3.85

Sing dlr

1.387

1.3627

-1.72

Taiwan dlr

31.370

30.733

-2.03

Korean won

1216.100

1115.70

-8.26

Baht

30.720

32.55

+5.96

Peso

52.010

52.47

+0.88

Rupiah

14220.000

14375

+1.09

Rupee

70.800

69.77

-1.45

Ringgit

4.183

4.1300

-1.27

Yuan

7.063

6.8730

-2.69





