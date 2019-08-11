South Korean won, Indonesian rupiah decline

Reuters
Aug 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0152 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|
105.500
|
105.66
|
+0.15
|
Sing dlr
|
1.387
|
1.3854
|
-0.09
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.370
|
31.363
|
-0.02
|
Korean won
|
1216.100
|
1210.5
|
-0.46
|
Rupiah
|
14220.000
|
14185
|
-0.25
|
Yuan
|
7.063
|
7.0615
|
-0.03
|
|
|
|
|
Change so far in 2019
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
Latest bid
|
End 2018
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
105.500
|
109.56
|
+3.85
|
Sing dlr
|
1.387
|
1.3627
|
-1.72
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.370
|
30.733
|
-2.03
|
Korean won
|
1216.100
|
1115.70
|
-8.26
|
Baht
|
30.720
|
32.55
|
+5.96
|
Peso
|
52.010
|
52.47
|
+0.88
|
Rupiah
|
14220.000
|
14375
|
+1.09
|
Rupee
|
70.800
|
69.77
|
-1.45
|
Ringgit
|
4.183
|
4.1300
|
-1.27
|
Yuan
|
7.063
|
6.8730
|
-2.69