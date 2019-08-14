Quantcast

South Korean won gains big; Indonesian rupiah falls

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0150 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.870

105.89

+0.02

Sing dlr

1.389

1.3898

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

31.441

31.402

-0.12

Korean won

1212.700

1222.2

+0.78

Baht

30.820

30.8025

-0.06

Peso

52.480

52.41

-0.13

Rupiah

14300.000

14240

-0.42

Rupee

71.270

71.27

0.00

Ringgit

4.192

4.187

-0.12

Yuan

7.033

7.0250

-0.11

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.870

109.56

+3.49

Sing dlr

1.389

1.3627

-1.90

Taiwan dlr

31.441

30.733

-2.25

Korean won

1212.700

1115.70

-8.00

Baht

30.820

32.55

+5.61

Peso

52.480

52.47

-0.02

Rupiah

14300.000

14375

+0.52

Rupee

71.270

69.77

-2.10

Ringgit

4.192

4.1300

-1.48

Yuan

7.033

6.8730

-2.27





