South Korean won gains big; Indonesian rupiah falls

Reuters
Aug 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0150 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|
Latest bid
|
Previous day
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
105.870
|
105.89
|
+0.02
|
Sing dlr
|
1.389
|
1.3898
|
+0.05
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.441
|
31.402
|
-0.12
|
Korean won
|
1212.700
|
1222.2
|
+0.78
|
Baht
|
30.820
|
30.8025
|
-0.06
|
Peso
|
52.480
|
52.41
|
-0.13
|
Rupiah
|
14300.000
|
14240
|
-0.42
|
Rupee
|
71.270
|
71.27
|
0.00
|
Ringgit
|
4.192
|
4.187
|
-0.12
|
Yuan
|
7.033
|
7.0250
|
-0.11
|
|
|
|
|
Change so far in 2019
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
Latest bid
|
End 2018
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
105.870
|
109.56
|
+3.49
|
Sing dlr
|
1.389
|
1.3627
|
-1.90
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.441
|
30.733
|
-2.25
|
Korean won
|
1212.700
|
1115.70
|
-8.00
|
Baht
|
30.820
|
32.55
|
+5.61
|
Peso
|
52.480
|
52.47
|
-0.02
|
Rupiah
|
14300.000
|
14375
|
+0.52
|
Rupee
|
71.270
|
69.77
|
-2.10
|
Ringgit
|
4.192
|
4.1300
|
-1.48
|
Yuan
|
7.033
|
6.8730
|
-2.27