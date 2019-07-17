Quantcast

South Korea says Japan dispute to hit global companies, U.S. business

By Reuters

Reuters


SEOUL, July 17 (Reuters) - Export curbs Japan imposed in its dispute with South Korea will adversely effect global technology companies and hurt the operations of tech giant Samsung in the Texas state capital of Austin, a South Korean government source said on Wednesday.

Japan's steps are inconsistent with World Trade Organization principles, but South Korea wants to resolve the dispute through dialogue, the source told reporters in Seoul, speaking on the condition of anonymity in order to discuss negotiations.

If Japan goes so far as to drop South Korea from its "white list" of countries with minimum trade restrictions, it would cause a "tremendous amount of problems," the source added.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Commodities


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar