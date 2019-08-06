South Jersey Industries Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (Symbol: SJI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.46, changing hands as low as $31.31 per share. South Jersey Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SJI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SJI's low point in its 52 week range is $26.06 per share, with $36.72 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $31.55.
