South American football leader Leoz dies while awaiting extradition to U.S.

By Daniela Desantis

SANTIAGO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - One of Latin America's most influential football personalities, Nicolas Leoz, died late on Wednesday in Asuncion, his lawyer said, as he awaited extradition to the United States on corruption charges.

The 90-year-old Paraguayan, a former sports journalist, had led South American football organization CONMEBOL for nearly three decades. He also served on the executive committee of world soccer's ruling body, FIFA.

Leoz died after several days of hospitalization in Asuncion, his lawyer Ricardo Preda told reporters. He had been under house arrest in Paraguay since 2015.