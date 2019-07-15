Quantcast

South Africa's Zuma tells corruption inquiry there is conspiracy against him

By Reuters

Reuters


JOHANNESBURG, July 15 (Reuters) - Former South African president Jacob Zuma told a corruption inquiry on Monday that there was a conspiracy against him and that his enemies had subjected him to a "character assassination" because they wanted him out of power.

"This commission, from my understanding, was really created to have me coming here, and perhaps to find things on me," Zuma said in his opening remarks at the inquiry, looking relaxed and wearing a dark suit. "There has been a drive to remove me from the scene, a wish that I should disappear."

