Quantcast

South Africa's Vodacom Q1 revenue rises on international sales

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


JOHANNESBURG, July 25 (Reuters) - South African mobile phone operator Vodacom Group Ltd on Thursday reported a 4.2% rise in its first-quarter group revenue as growth from its international business offset an anticipated lean performance at local markets.

Group revenue rose to 21.5 billion rand ($1.55 billion) for the quarter ended June 30, and service revenue was up 3.9% at 17.4 billion rand.

Despite the impact of cyclones Idai and Kenneth in Mozambique, international service revenue increased by 19.6%, largely driven by a 42.7% increase in revenue from Kenya's Safaricom M-Pesa mobile financial services platform M-Pesa and data demand, group Chief Executive Shameel Joosub said in a statement.

($1 = 13.8752 rand)





This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , US Markets , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: SCOM ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar