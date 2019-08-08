South Africa's Standard Bank posts 5% rise in first-half profit

Reuters





JOHANNESBURG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Africa's largest lender by assets Standard Bank lifted first-half profit 5%, it said on Thursday, citing extensive continental operations that helped to bolster earnings despite a faltering South African economy.

South African lenders' domestic operations have been hit by difficult economic conditions, including high levels of personal debt and widespread unemployment. Earnings were flat at Standard Bank's South African personal and business banking unit, but they more than doubled elsewhere on the continent.

Headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - came in at 837.4 cents($0.5591), against 794 cents in the same period last year.

It abandoned that plan to focus on its home continent in a move that has delivered more stable profits. It said the proceeds from the stake sale would be reinvested to support this strategy.

The stake in ICBC Argentina contributed 432 million rand ($28.9 million) to headline earnings during the first half of the year and had a net asset value of 1.58 billion rand.

Standard Bank is expecting the transaction to deliver a gain of about 600 million rand.

($1 = 14.9705 rand)