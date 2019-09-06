Quantcast

South Africa's Sasol to release delayed results by Oct. 31

By Reuters

Reuters


JOHANNESBURG, Sept 6 (Reuters) - South Africa-based chemicals and energy company Sasol will release its postponed financial results no later than Oct. 31, it said on Friday,

Sasol, which had delayed the Sept. 19 release of 2019 financial results until Aug. 19, said it would make a further announcement as soon as a date has been determined.

This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Earnings


