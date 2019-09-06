South Africa's Sasol to release delayed results by Oct. 31

Reuters





JOHANNESBURG, Sept 6 (Reuters) - South Africa-based chemicals and energy company Sasol will release its postponed financial results no later than Oct. 31, it said on Friday,

Sasol, which had delayed the Sept. 19 release of 2019 financial results until Aug. 19, said it would make a further announcement as soon as a date has been determined.

