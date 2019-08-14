South Africa's retail sales up 2.4% year/year in June

Reuters





JOHANNESBURG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - South African retail sales rose 2.4% year-on-year in June following a revised 2.3% increase in May, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were up 0.3%. For the quarter, they rose 2.4% in the three months to the end of June compared with the same period last year, the statistics body said.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





JOHANNESBURG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - South African retail sales rose 2.4% year-on-year in June following a revised 2.3% increase in May, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were up 0.3%. For the quarter, they rose 2.4% in the three months to the end of June compared with the same period last year, the statistics body said.