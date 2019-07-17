South Africa's retail sales up 2.2% year/year in May

Reuters





JOHANNESBURG, July 17 (Reuters) - South African retail sales rose 2.2% year-on-year in May following a revised 2.7% increase in April, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, sales inched up 0.1%. On a quarterly basis, they rose 1.7% in the three months to the end of May compared with the same period last year, the statistics body said.

