Quantcast

South Africa's retail sales up 2.2% year/year in May

By Reuters

Reuters


JOHANNESBURG, July 17 (Reuters) - South African retail sales rose 2.2% year-on-year in May following a revised 2.7% increase in April, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, sales inched up 0.1%. On a quarterly basis, they rose 1.7% in the three months to the end of May compared with the same period last year, the statistics body said.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

JOHANNESBURG, July 17 (Reuters) - South African retail sales rose 2.2% year-on-year in May following a revised 2.7% increase in April, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, sales inched up 0.1%. On a quarterly basis, they rose 1.7% in the three months to the end of May compared with the same period last year, the statistics body said.





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar