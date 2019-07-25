South Africa's rand wobbled by Moody's warning over Eskom bailout

Reuters





JOHANNESBURG, July 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened on Thursday, dragged lower by a Moody's report saying the government's proposal to offer 59 billion rand ($4.25 billion) in additional support for cash-strapped power utility Eskom was credit negative.

At 0850 GMT the rand was 0.4% weaker at 13.9375 to the dollar, having opened the session 13.8950.

Eskom, which supplies more than 90% of South Africa's power but had to implement power cuts earlier this year, is grappling with high debt and has needed cash injections to stay afloat.

In a worst-case scenario, Moody's said it expected South Africa's fiscal deficit could widen to 5.7% of gross domestic product in 2019, up from current projections of 5.2%.

Bonds also slipped, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year government issue up 4 basis points to 8.13%.