Quantcast

South Africa's rand wobbled by Moody's warning over Eskom bailout

By Reuters

Reuters


JOHANNESBURG, July 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened on Thursday, dragged lower by a Moody's report saying the government's proposal to offer 59 billion rand ($4.25 billion) in additional support for cash-strapped power utility Eskom was credit negative.

At 0850 GMT the rand was 0.4% weaker at 13.9375 to the dollar, having opened the session 13.8950.

Eskom, which supplies more than 90% of South Africa's power but had to implement power cuts earlier this year, is grappling with high debt and has needed cash injections to stay afloat.

In a worst-case scenario, Moody's said it expected South Africa's fiscal deficit could widen to 5.7% of gross domestic product in 2019, up from current projections of 5.2%.

Bonds also slipped, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year government issue up 4 basis points to 8.13%.





This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , World Markets , Bonds


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar