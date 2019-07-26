Quantcast

South Africa's rand weaker as Moody's warning continues to weigh

By Reuters

Reuters


JOHANNESBURG, July 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was weaker in early trade on Friday as a warning by ratings firm Moody's over the government's additional bailout to power firm Eskom continued to weigh.

At 0750 GMT the rand was 0.53% weaker at 14.1650 adding to the previous session's losses of more than 1% following the statement by Moody's, which gives the country its last investment grade rating.

Moody's said on Thursday the government's proposal to provide more financial support to struggling state-run power firm Eskom was "credit negative" for the sovereign as it was a further drain on fiscal resources.





This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , Bonds


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar