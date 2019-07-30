Quantcast

South Africa's rand treads water, focus on Eskom results

By Reuters

Reuters


JOHANNESBURG, July 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar in early trade on Tuesday as investors looked ahead to state-owned Eskom's financial results and unemployment data out later in the day.

At 0705 GMT, the rand fell 0.34% to 14.2125 per dollar.

State power firm Eskom financial results for the 2018/19 financial year are expected to show a large loss and steep increase in debt.

Statistics South Africa will also release second-quarter unemployment figures on Tuesday.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 was up 3 basis points to 8.345%.

Stocks opened slightly weaker with the All-share index down 0.14% to 57,954 points, while the Top-40 index I dipped 0.05% to 51,950 points.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar