South Africa's rand stretches gains on easing downgrade worries

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand edged higher on Wednesday, extending gains into a fourth session, as the country looked likely to dodge a credit rating downgrade.

At 0600 GMT the rand was 0.1% firmer at 14.6225 per dollar, it best level since Aug. 2, compared with a close of 14.6375 overnight.

The rand has advanced more than 3% since last week's better-than-expected second-quarter economic growth data, and as comments by ratings firm Moody's on Tuesday that downgrade from Baa3 to sub-investment was unlikely in the near-term further boosted sentiment.

Bonds were weaker in early trading, with the yield on the benchmark paper due in 2026 up 1.5 basis points to 8.145%.