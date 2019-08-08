Quantcast

South Africa's rand steadies after hitting 11-month low

By Reuters

Reuters


South Africa's rand rose in early trade on Thursday, steadying after a week-long losing run that saw it sink to a 11-month low in the previous session.

At 0726 GMT, the rand traded at 15.0125 versus the dollar, up 0.3%, after hitting its lowest level since September 2018 on Wednesday and having posted seven straight sessions of losses.

Poor economic data, worries about the impact of state-owned energy firm Eskom and negative commentary from credit rating agencies have all contributed to recent rand weakness, exacerbating broader concerns about emerging markets and trade tensions between the United States and China.

"The return of some stability in global markets, some good news domestically and policy direction from SA's leadership would go a long way to assisting the ZAR stage a recovery," ETM Analytics said in a note.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has staked his reputation on cleaning up deep-rooted corruption and reviving Africa's most developed economy, has struggled to do so.

Ramaphosa is set for a court ruling in a dispute with South Africa's anti-corruption watchdog over the disciplining of public enterprises minister and key ally Pravin Gordhan. ETM Analytics said that a victory for Ramaphosa in that case might further boost the rand.

Government bonds rose, and the yield on the benchmark instrument due in 2026 fell 3 basis points to 8.345%.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar