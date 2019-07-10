Quantcast

South Africa's rand slips in cautious trade as investors await Fed clues

Reuters


JOHANNESBURG, July 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand inched weaker early on Wednesday in subdued trading as investors looked to limit big bets ahead of a speech by the head of the United States central bank.

At 0650 GMT the rand was 0.08% weaker at 14.2075 per dollar, barely moved from a close of 14.1875 overnight as investors waited for congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for clues on the odds of a near-term easing of U.S. monetary policy.

Strong U.S. jobs data last week cooled market hopes for a large rate cut at the July 30-31 Fed meeting, but a small cut is still widely expected.

Bonds were slightly weaker, with yield on the benchmark 2026 government issue up 2 basis points to 8.125%.





