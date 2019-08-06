South Africa's rand recovers from seven-week lows after trade turmoil

Reuters





LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand recovered against the dollar on Tuesday after a drop to seven-week lows caused by renewed U.S.-China trade tensions.

At 0713 GMT, the rand was up 0.6% to trade at 14.8275 per dollar, having sunk as low as 14.9900 on Monday, its lowest since mid-June.

The rand had been knocked back by the prospect of a sharp escalation in the U.S.-China trade war, but steadied before it breached 15 rand to the dollar.

"The news offshore is far bigger than the South African story at the moment," said Andre Botha, senior currency dealer at TreasuryONE. Dollar moves and Trump's comments were driving appetite for risk globally, he said.

"Even though there's a little bit of risk in the rand, we feel that it's overdone, and we can see some consolidation," Botha said.

The yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 edged down 2 basis points to 8.420%.